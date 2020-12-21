Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Follow the festive trail

A FESTIVE trail has been set up in Hurley.

A total of 17 households are taking part.

Maps with all the locations can be collected from the village shop in the high street.

The trail is available to follow from tomorrow (Saturday) until January 2.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33