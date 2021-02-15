Villagers relieved as car park remains free

RESIDENTS of Hurley have welcomed a decision not to introduce charges at the village car park.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had considered bringing in fees at its 12 rural car parks, including the one in Hurley high street.

Villagers were concerned that visitors would park on the roads and verges around the village in order to avoid paying to use the car park.

Hurley experienced a huge number of visitors last summer and cones had to be placed along the side of the main street to deter potentially dangerous parking.

Parish councillor David Burfitt said: “When we had the first opening up after the lockdown last year, cars were parked everywhere and it was just chaos getting up and down the high street. It turns it into a single-track road, with not very many passing places.”

He said villagers were worried this would happen again if the car park charges were introduced.

“It would have made it very difficult,” he said. “We were only concerned about Hurley because we have no other information about the other rural car parks.

“Parking has been a problem in Hurley since 1936 and nobody has managed to find a satisfactory result.

“People want to come by the river and there aren’t many places you can do that but it isn’t a huge car park and it only has about 50 spaces.”

Stuart Cripps, chairman of the Hurley Village Association, said: “For the majority of the year there is no problem at all with parking, it is just for a few weekends. The worry was that if they introduced charging, people would park in the high street and it would cause congestion.

“There are about half a dozen commercial vehicles that park in the car park and they would be forced to go out onto the high street, which is pretty narrow.

“It was nothing to do with the actual charges, which wouldn’t be a big deal unless you used it every day.”

David Gannon, the borough council’s lead member for public protection and parking, said that following a review of the council’s car parks, it was thought to be “inappropriate” to continue with free parking “in the current climate”.

However, the final decision was postponed follwing feedback from residents and others that a blanket decision was inappropriate as each car park was unique with its own user groups, demands and issues.

Councillor Gannon added: “Every car park’s user group idenitified to us — very loudly — that there were concerns and Hurley was one among many.

“Not everybody was against charging and some said charging would be helpful to discourage inappropriate use.

“Each car park will be looked at individually to decide the best way to manage it for the benefit of the residents and users while maximising the revenue.”