Village fete to return

A FETE is due to take place on Hurley village green on Saturday, July 31, from 1pm to 4pm.

It will have a theme of Coming Together following last year’s cancellation.

Activities will include a flower, produce, arts and crafts exhibition at St Mary’s Church overseen by show secretary Merle Bramwell with prize-giving at 2pm.

There will be entertainment from the Sandhurst Community Band.

External vendors are welcome to apply to have a stall at the fete in return for a small donation.

Organisers would like to hear from local sponsors along with anyone who has prizes to donate for the raffle, which will be in aid of the Hurley Village Association and the Thames Hospice.

The association maintains areas such as the village green and playing fields as well as supporting events such as the children’s Christmas party and senior citizens’ lunch.

Volunteers are needed to ensure the event runs smoothly and there will be a helpers’ barbecue in the evening at Monks’ Barn.

To volunteer, call 07866 456079 or email hurleyfete

@hotmail.com