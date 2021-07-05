Collapse proves costly

A BATTING collapse saw HURLEY throw away a commanding position in their annual friendly fixture against HARROW WAYFARERS on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Both openers struggled with the swinging new ball and they were both out inside four overs with only half a dozen runs on the board.

Wickets continued to fall, although Laxton (40 runs) and George Kinsman (19) proved stubborn.

The Harrow tail added 51 runs in eight overs before declaring on 157-9 and Liam Cole picked up four wickets.

Hurley openers Shoaib Kayani (29) and Mike Cole (35) produced a partnership of 70 in 13 overs.

But then five wickets fell for seven runs which they never recovered from and lost the match by 38 runs.