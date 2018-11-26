Pub is at the heart of the community

IT has been four years since Stuart and Natasha took on the Queen’s Head in Crowmarsh Gifford and restored it to the heart of the village.

Our kitchen, with our new chef, Mark, sees that everything is freshly made on site and leads the preparation of mouth-watering dishes.

Our menu champions seasonality, with meats from Oxfordshire and Berkshire from our local butchers and fresh fish caught off the Cornish coast, with top notch British takes on great continental dishes and pub classics.

This seasonality exists throughout the Queens Head’s offerings, and is what sets the pub apart from your average local.

We proudly hold the Master Cellarman award from Fullers, and serve a strong selection of the Chiswick brewer’s ales and beers, including craft beers from Sussex and ciders from Cornish Orchards.

There is a large choice of gins and spirits to be enjoyed in cocktails, as well as an excellent wine list that appeals to all, with many varieties available by the glass.

With Christmas approaching, the open fire is roaring and the welcome is warm as the nights draw in.

Any community would be lucky to have this pub in their midst, but the Queen’s Head has found a favourable home with the people of Crowmarsh Gifford.

Drop in any time to see why! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.

queensheadcrowmarsh.co.uk