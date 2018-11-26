Decades of flooring knowhow

Shop is the place for gifts to wrap up Christmas
Monday, 26 November 2018
MASTERFLOORS is a small independent local business based in Wallingford, Oxfordshire.
Established in 1984, we offer a friendly, personal service with great attention to detail.
All products available can be supplied and fitted by our skilled and experienced fitters and we offer free no-obligation estimates.
If you cannot see what you are looking for please call us or call in as we have more than 40 years’ experience in the flooring trade.
Masterfloors is located at 20 St Martin’s Street, opposite Pettits.
As Wallingford’s friendliest carpet suppliers and fitters, we offer a wide variety of different types and qualities of carpets — from 100 per cent wool, to 100 per cent man-made, plus 80/20 twists (80 per cent wool, 20 per cent man-made).
There are many different textures, colours and patterns to suit all rooms and areas for domestic, heavy domestic and contract use.
Roger Oates’ designs blend the quality of the past with the freshness of the future. Their striking runners for halls and stairs are warm and inviting.
Produced with 100 per cent wool, they transform your hall and stairway, adding the perfect welcoming touch. We also make bespoke rugs and stair runners in any shape and size. For more information, visit www.
masterfloorswallingford.co.uk
Shop is the place for gifts to wrap up Christmas
LOCATED at the heart of the town, KP continues to offer the people of Wallingford a one-stop shop ... [more]
Pub is at the heart of the community
IT has been four years since Stuart and Natasha took on the Queen’s Head in Crowmarsh Gifford and ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
Vacancy: Maintenance Handyperson Location: Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Sonning Common Johnson Matthey PLC is a ...
Marketing & Database Manager – Maternity Cover – Part Time
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
• Required from January 2019 • Marketing & Database Manager Maternity Cover – Part Time Rupert House is an independent ...
Location READING
Head of English (Maternity cover) Closing Date: 25 November 2018 We are looking to appoint a dynamic, inspiring and ...