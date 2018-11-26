Monday, 26 November 2018

Decades of flooring knowhow

MASTERFLOORS is a small independent local business based in Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

Established in 1984, we offer a friendly, personal service with great attention to detail.

All products available can be supplied and fitted by our skilled and experienced fitters and we offer free no-obligation estimates.

If you cannot see what you are looking for please call us or call in as we have more than 40 years’ experience in the flooring trade.

Masterfloors is located at 20 St Martin’s Street, opposite Pettits.

As Wallingford’s friendliest carpet suppliers and fitters, we offer a wide variety of different types and qualities of carpets — from 100 per cent wool, to 100 per cent man-made, plus 80/20 twists (80 per cent wool, 20 per cent man-made).

There are many different textures, colours and patterns to suit all rooms and areas for domestic, heavy domestic and contract use.

Roger Oates’ designs blend the quality of the past with the freshness of the future. Their striking runners for halls and stairs are warm and inviting.

Produced with 100 per cent wool, they transform your hall and stairway, adding the perfect welcoming touch. We also make bespoke rugs and stair runners in any shape and size. For more information, visit www.
masterfloorswallingford.co.uk

