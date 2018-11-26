Everything you need for a low-plastic celebration

YOU can find everything you need for a vegan, low-plastic Christmas at Just Trading in St Mary’s Street, Wallingford.

If you are working to live more sustainably, come and visit Just Trading.

You will find a warm welcome, helpful staff and much that you are looking for — everything organic, environmentally friendly and fairly traded under one roof.

A vegan coming for Christmas lunch? Don’t panic. We have nut roast mixes, soya chunks and tinned stews.

We have vegan Christmas pudding, pannettone and mince pies, as well as our usual wide range of delicious dairy-free chocolate.

Does a relative need everything gluten-free? We stock gluten-free flour, cereal flakes and biscuits. All our food is free from unnecessary fillers, thickeners and additives. Check our prices, you will be surprised how low they are. Looking for special presents? We have hand-made, fairly traded gifts that are works of art. Beautifully carved wooden boxes and frames, bright ceramics, jewel-like enamelled, recycled aluminium, wooden toys and gorgeous, organic cotton clothes for babies and toddlers. Find us at 17 St Mary’s Street, or call us on (01491) 826600. We are open from 9am to 5pm six days a week, with additional late opening on Thurdays (till 7pm) and Fridays (till 6.30pm).

• Visit us on Sunday, December 2, when we shall be serving non-alcoholic mull.