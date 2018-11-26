Shop’s a sweet treat

Shop is the place for gifts to wrap up Christmas
Monday, 26 November 2018
RHUBARB and custard, pear drops or sherbet lemons — which were your favourites as a child?
A visit to Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe on St Mary’s Street is a trip down memory lane. The shop is filled with every sweet you’ll remember and some “newer” sweets too, so there is certainly something for everyone. It’s a great place to come for stocking fillers and secret Santa presents and you’ll also be able to get your traditional necessities here as well — sugar mice, sugared almonds and chocolate brazils for starters!
With more than 80 choices of pick’n’mix sweets and more than 240 jars of sweets, the shop is truly a delight!
