Shop’s a sweet treat

RHUBARB and custard, pear drops or sherbet lemons — which were your favourites as a child?

A visit to Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe on St Mary’s Street is a trip down memory lane. The shop is filled with every sweet you’ll remember and some “newer” sweets too, so there is certainly something for everyone. It’s a great place to come for stocking fillers and secret Santa presents and you’ll also be able to get your traditional necessities here as well — sugar mice, sugared almonds and chocolate brazils for starters!

With more than 80 choices of pick’n’mix sweets and more than 240 jars of sweets, the shop is truly a delight!