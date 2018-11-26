Monday, 26 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shop’s a sweet treat

Shop’s a sweet treat

RHUBARB and custard, pear drops or sherbet lemons — which were your favourites as a child?

A visit to Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe on St Mary’s Street is a trip down memory lane. The shop is filled with every sweet you’ll remember and some “newer” sweets too, so there is certainly something for everyone. It’s a great place to come for stocking fillers and secret Santa presents and you’ll also be able to get your traditional necessities here as well — sugar mice, sugared almonds and chocolate brazils for starters!

With more than 80 choices of pick’n’mix sweets and more than 240 jars of sweets, the shop is truly a delight!

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Maintenance Handyperson

Location READING

Vacancy: Maintenance Handyperson Location: Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Sonning Common Johnson Matthey PLC is a ...

 

HEAD OF ENGLISH

Location READING

Head of English (Maternity cover) Closing Date: 25 November 2018 We are looking to appoint a dynamic, inspiring and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33