Monday, 26 November 2018

Shop is the place for gifts to wrap up Christmas

LOCATED at the heart of the town, KP continues to offer the people of Wallingford a one-stop shop for all those essential items and delightful gifts needed to wrap up Christmas.

Due to the relocation of the post office they have been able to roll out Christmas without compromising their everyday items. Great news if you know of an important birthday in December.

While in store, why not visit the party section, where The Balloon Lady is often hard at work, creating eye-catching displays from a broad range of latex, foil and bubble balloons.

For larger orders a delivery service is usually available. You can follow her designs on Instagram (@theballoonlady_kp) and Facebook (search for @TheBalloonLady.KP).

Elsewhere in store there is the toy section with something for everyone — from pre-school, through the ages, to the young at heart. Great as a gift for someone else or to treat yourself.

A strong range of vape liquid is available too, featuring brands such as Club Juice, Dinner Lady, Nasty, Double Drip & IVG. Also hardware from SMOK, Aspire, MiPod, Innokin & Uwell. Great whether you already vape or are looking to switch this New Year’s.

KP, at the heart of Wallingford. Find us at 18 Market Place.

• KP Stationers, 18 Market Place, Wallingford, Oxon, OX10 0AD

