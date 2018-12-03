We’ll look forward to welcoming you

Are you rethinking your office space?
CHRISTMAS! It’s an exciting time. A time to celebrate and a time to make plans for the New Year ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
THE award-winning Flowering Teapot is a
pop-up café and artisan patisserie in the heart of Caversham.
Recently named “Best café, place for lunch and coffee” in the Reading Retail Awards 2018, it specialises in afternoon and cream teas and delicious home-made food.
Everything on the menu is made in-house by chef Samantha, with a wide menu catering for vegetarian, vegan, wheat- and gluten-free. Delicious quiches, tarts and artisan patisserie delights can be enjoyed in-house or taken away.
Offering a bespoke cake service, The Flowering Teapot can also create both savoury and sweet delights for your own event.
Christmas orders are now being taken for luxury mincemeat pies, that have been laced in rum and brandy for over six months.
Open daily from Tuesday to Saturday, The Flowering Teapot is an excellent venue for private hire and, as it approaches its one-year anniversary, looks forward to welcoming you soon.
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently recruiting the following ...
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...