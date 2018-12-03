Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

We’ll look forward to welcoming you

We’ll look forward to welcoming you

THE award-winning Flowering Teapot is a
pop-up café and artisan patisserie in the heart of Caversham.

Recently named “Best café, place for lunch and coffee” in the Reading Retail Awards 2018, it specialises in afternoon and cream teas and delicious home-made food.

Everything on the menu is made in-house by chef Samantha, with a wide menu catering for vegetarian, vegan, wheat- and gluten-free. Delicious quiches, tarts and artisan patisserie delights can be enjoyed in-house or taken away.

Offering a bespoke cake service, The Flowering Teapot can also create both savoury and sweet delights for your own event.

Christmas orders are now being taken for luxury mincemeat pies, that have been laced in rum and brandy for over six months.

Open daily from Tuesday to Saturday, The Flowering Teapot is an excellent venue for private hire and, as it approaches its one-year anniversary, looks forward to welcoming you soon.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Science Technician

Location Reading

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....

 

Receptionist

Location Henley

RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33