Family-run jewellers can make what you’re after

NASH & CO is a small, family-run business that has been serving Caversham for over 40 years.

We boast an extensive collection of fine jewellery including but not limited to...

• Rings: diamond solitaires, engagement rings, clusters, three-stones, five-stones and eternity. Gem-set rings of all types. Wedding bands and signet rings.

• Earrings: our wonderful assortment of diamond earrings is something we’re particularly proud of. We have single-stone studs in various sizes to fancy drops and diamonds accented with other gems. We have coloured gemstone studs, drops and gold hoops.

• Pendants: diamond single-stones and clusters, all sorts of precious gems including sapphire, ruby, emerald, opal, pearl and garnet.

• Chains, bangles, brooches, lockets, cufflinks and charms.

We are passionate diamond dealers and gemmologists and carry a stock that reflects us.

All pieces are hand-made or secondhand. Antique and contemporary. Gold, platinum and silver. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can make it.

Our services include:

• Quality repairs and restoration work.

• Purchasers of fine jewellery.

• Buyers of old gold, platinum and silver.

We shall be open on Sunday, December 23, and Monday, December 24.

Find us on Bridge Street, Caversham.

For more information, call 0118 9472295 or visit www.nashandco.co.uk