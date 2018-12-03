Studio welcoming artists of all ages and abilities has lots to celebrate

ART JAM STUDIO is busily getting ready to celebrate their second Christmas on Prospect Street, Caversham.

Looking back over the past year, 2018 has been an amazing year full of creative workshops, courses and most weekends hosting birthday parties.

One of the highlights of the year was being nominated and becoming a finalist in the Reading Retail Awards.

This year the studio is taking part in Caversham’s late night open evening for Christmas on Friday, December 7.

From 5pm to 9pm, Art Jam Studio will be offering a lottery percentage-off system (10 per cent to 20 per cent) on all pottery painting undertaken during the evening. The last sitting time to paint will be 8pm — to finish by 9pm.

In the back studio, a mini glass fusing workshop will be running, offering a chance to design and make a small fused tree ornament for £12. There will also be many gift ideas to purchase made by local artists and crafters.

Courses and workshops are many and varied — from painting and drawing, sewing, silver jewellery making, knitting and crochet, bookbinding, glass fusing, copper foiling and lino printing.

Regular sessions at Art Jam include after school clubs, birthday parties and the enjoyable painting and pinot evenings for adults.

Pottery painting is a drop-in session every day during opening hours, including Christmas baubles, ornaments, keepsake trees, snowman, Father Christmas and reindeer.

Children’s Christmas activities kick off on December 1 with the Saturday morning art club featuring clay Christmas tree creations.

Adult evenings include pottery painting and canvas painting dates coming up in December. Check our website for details.

Art Jam Studio is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm, with Sundays by appointment only. For more information, call 0118 946 4417, email info@artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk