Monday, 03 December 2018

Festive events are in store at our café

WE are looking forward to a lively calendar of events at Geo Cafe — formerly Delicious/Nomad Bakery — leading up to the festive season and a host of evenings with different events to enjoy throughout the New Year.

Geo Cafe is the meeting place for friends and family to come together and for meeting new friends and to savour staple Georgian (country) food.

We offer new exciting venues with special Georgian food tutorial workshops, poetry, music, “Mind Declutter” and other community nights where you can come along and listen or showcase your own. Our foodie nights will be spectacular and, apart from Georgian cuisine, will see a variety of chefs cooking ethnic foods from around the world.

Find us at 10 Prospect Street, Caversham, RG4 8JG, and for up to date information follow us on Twitter @GeorgianFeast and Facebook @theGeorgianFeast

Keep It Local

