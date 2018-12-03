Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub is the place to socialise and celebrate with friends

Pub is the place to socialise and celebrate with friends

THE Caversham Rose is now under new management and Dominic and his team welcome you to the “the place to eat and socialise with friends”.

Book your Christmas lunch or party and receive a complimentary glass of prosecco for bookings up to Wednesday, December 12. Enjoy a magical Christmas day with our sumptuous four-course menu or our extra-special Boxing Day menu.

New Year’s Eve will be a spectacular evening with a delicious three-course menu and a live band from 8pm.

We are offering drinks packages that can be pre-ordered as a perfect accompaniment — choose from gold, silver or bronze wine packages.

Look on our website for our weekly menu offers, like cosy couples night, where we offer a bottle of wine free. Cocktail club runs from Monday to Friday — enjoy two cocktails for the price of one. Book now to avoid disappointment on 0118 947 4643 or visit www.thecavershamrose reading.co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Science Technician

Location Reading

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....

 

Receptionist

Location Henley

RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33