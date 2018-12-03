Pub is the place to socialise and celebrate with friends

Are you rethinking your office space?
CHRISTMAS! It’s an exciting time. A time to celebrate and a time to make plans for the New Year ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
03/12/2018
THE Caversham Rose is now under new management and Dominic and his team welcome you to the “the place to eat and socialise with friends”.
Book your Christmas lunch or party and receive a complimentary glass of prosecco for bookings up to Wednesday, December 12. Enjoy a magical Christmas day with our sumptuous four-course menu or our extra-special Boxing Day menu.
New Year’s Eve will be a spectacular evening with a delicious three-course menu and a live band from 8pm.
We are offering drinks packages that can be pre-ordered as a perfect accompaniment — choose from gold, silver or bronze wine packages.
Look on our website for our weekly menu offers, like cosy couples night, where we offer a bottle of wine free. Cocktail club runs from Monday to Friday — enjoy two cocktails for the price of one. Book now to avoid disappointment on 0118 947 4643 or visit www.thecavershamrose reading.co.uk
Are you rethinking your office space?
CHRISTMAS! It’s an exciting time. A time to celebrate and a time to make plans for the New Year ... [more]
Studio welcoming artists of all ages and abilities has lots to celebrate
ART JAM STUDIO is busily getting ready to celebrate their second Christmas on Prospect Street, ... [more]
Caversham’s ‘reverse Santa’ really likes to give back to the community
It’s going to be a cracker of a Christmas in Caversham this year! A special late-night shopping and ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8....
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently recruiting the following ...
Location Henley
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or administrative ...