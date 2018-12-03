Are you rethinking your office space?

CHRISTMAS! It’s an exciting time. A time to celebrate and a time to make plans for the New Year ahead.

If you are rethinking your home or office space or considering that leap into a new venture, then come and visit our new business hub.

Originally established as Selway Packaging in 1982, we are a local family business who specialise in environmentally friendly packaging — but over the last 20 years we have diversified into storage units, office space and warehouse lettings.

We are looking to expand our growing community, offering newly refurbished office units alongside a friendly-family company.

We encourage you to come and look around to see what we can offer you and your business.

We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, December 18, between 10am and 4pm.

Come and view for yourself — and join us for refreshments and a mince pie!

To find out more, please call us for a chat on 0118 9462333 or for more informtion visit us online at www.selway.co.uk

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!