Caversham’s ‘reverse Santa’ really likes to give back to the community

It’s going to be a cracker of a Christmas in Caversham this year!

A special late-night shopping and celebration is being held there on Friday, December 7, and it promises to be an all-singing, all-dancing seasonal spectacular.

Caversham boasts a whole host of independent and family-owned shops, eateries and businesses — making it a great place to stock up on some fantastic festive gifts.

There’s fashion, beauty, vintage, retro, homewares, food and drink and arts and crafts.

The merry mix also includes speciality cafes, bars and restaurants.

And during the late-night event there will be street food vendors and the popular Caversham Artisan and Farmer’s Market, offering a gorgeous selections of scented soaps and candles, farm fresh produce, food and much more. Santa will be welcoming guests to his special grotto in the Caversham precinct. He’s a “reverse Santa” which means he’ll be accepting gifts from visitors which will later be distributed to local children who don’t have much to look forward to this Christmas.

Carol singers, buskers, a gospel choir and theatre troupe will make sure the event goes with a swing. Add to that the free parking, special offers, and the discounts being offered by local traders, and it all adds up to a very merry Christmas for everyone!

There’s lots more information about the event, and loads more about what Caversham has to offer, on the Choose Caversham website at www.choosecaversham.co.uk

And the Caversham Traders Association would like to thank the team at Clean Green Living who have offered to make sure the centre of Caversham is left clean and tidy after the event!