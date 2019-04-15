Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Do you want to start afresh? We can help

Do you want to start afresh? We can help

EASTER is almost here and things are beginning to bloom outdoors.

It is time to look forward to warm days. Maybe you are even thinking about some spring cleaning.

We seem to want to reassess things and start afresh at this time of year.

Whether you are having a clear out at home or reorganising your business, Selway’s of Caversham can help you with flexible, affordable storage. And if you are considering expanding or diversifying your business then we only have four of our 12 new business units still available, so make haste if you want to join our new business community!

We are striving to be a creative and sustainable company and are looking for like-minded businesses to join us.

We want to make a positive difference and if you do too then maybe you are also rethinking your packaging? We can help with that too! We specialise in printed packaging and eco packaging.

Please contact us if you would like more information on environmentally friendly packaging alternatives.

Please feel free to come and have a look around or call us on 0118 9462333 for a chat.

For more information, take a look at our new website at www.selway.co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Showroom Assistant

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our ...

 

HGV Driver

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers  Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training ...

 

Nurse

Location BENSON

Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, Monday—Friday) We are looking ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33