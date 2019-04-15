Welcoming artists of all ages and abilities

The popular Art Jam Studio at 41 Prospect Street, Caversham, celebrated its second anniversary on Monday (April 8).

Courses and workshops are many and varied, from painting and drawing, sewing, silver jewellery making, knitting and crochet, bookbinding, glass fusing, copper foiling and lino printing, to name but a few!

Regular sessions at Art Jam Studio include after-school clubs and fabulous birthday parties.

Pottery painting is available as a drop-in session every day during opening hours and they have a huge selection of pottery to paint, ranging in price from £3 to £29.

To keep kids entertained this Easter, there is a full programme of workshops for children to enjoy throughout the school holidays. We also offer social painting evenings in the studio — both pottery and canvas evenings. Private parties and small corporate events as well as hen parties are another offering.

The studio is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, so make sure you make them part of your Easter plans!

For more information, call 0118 946 4417, email info@artjamstudio.co.uk or visit www.artjamstudio.co.uk