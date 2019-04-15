Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Drawing on half a century in the carpets and flooring trade

READING’S leading carpet and flooring shop, Rainbow Carpets is a well-established business covering Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and the surrounding counties.

The firm specialises in carpets, vinyl, wood laminate, real engineered wood flooring, rugs and carpet tiles as well as Polyflor vinyl planks and tiles for both commercial and domestic customers.

With more than 50 years’ experience to their name, they provide a professional, reliable and friendly service.

Their prices are very competitive and they challenge you to ask them to quote — so you can see just how they compare.

Their large showroom offers relaxed surroundings to browse the many designs, colours and grades available — including Axminsters, Wiltons, wool mix twists, stain-free polypropylene styles and natural carpets such as berbers, coir, sisal and jute — at prices that will suit any budget starting from £7.95 per square metre.

There are also ranges from all leading manufacturers including Cormar, Estex, Abingdon, Wilton Royal, Kosset, Ryalux, Penthouse, William Lomas, Kersaint Cobb and many more.

Rainbow Carpets provides a home service that is second to none and you can choose your carpet in the comfort of your home or office, day or evening.

There is currently a sale of luxury shagpile rugs on.

Call the Rainbow Carpets team on 0118 958 0050 or visit them at their showroom for more information or a competitive quote.

