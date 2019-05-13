Monday, 13 May 2019

Pub is firing up its garden pizza oven

THE Catherine Wheel (TCW) is an award-winning 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.

Set in the heart of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of fantastic walking and cycling opportunities on our doorstep.

People have been drinking here for more than 350 years and we like to keep that as a priority.

We are first and foremost a pub that serves Cask Marque real ales and excellent wines.

We serve exciting seasonal dishes plus daily specials and our pizza maestro Mr Erik Bonetti has returned from Bologne to fire up the garden pizza oven — a treat not to be missed.

We run a busy events programme throughout the year, with a monthly quiz, live music nights (we even have our own house band!), wine, whisky and rum tastings, TCW crib team, as well as supporting many local events during the year, including our almost famous two-day music festival, Spinning the Wheel 3, on June 22 and 23.

We are open from noon to 11pm Monday to Saturday and from noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Food is available from noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from noon to 4pm on Sundays. Garden pizzas are available to eat in the pub, outside in the garden or to take away Wednesday to Friday from 6pm to 9.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 9.30pm.

Landladies Katrena and Vanessa and their great team look forward to welcoming you to TCW.

For more information call us on (01491) 842379 or visit www.tcwgoring.co.uk — or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

