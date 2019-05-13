Hair salon adds to its experienced team

THE Marvellous Hair salon welcomes a new member, Katie Rumsey, to join the already experienced team.

We now boast four expert colour specialists who will match and advise on all colour options for your type of hair.

We deliver a service beyond expectation and ensure you leave the salon looking and feeling fantastic.

Quality care using high-end products from our Redken range with a fabulous range of blow-dries to leave your hair looking and feeling more marvellous than ever before.

Ladies can choose from Blush & Blow, Blend & Blow, Bond & Blow and finally Gloss like a Boss — these are the blow-dries with benefits!

For men we offer a traditional approach in a male-friendly setting, providing haircuts, shaves, beard and moustache trimming, ear and nasal waxing and colouring services. We retail the products we use, Layrite and Redken Brews, to enable you to easily maintain your style at home.

For women we offer a full range of service including, colour correction and bridal hair.

We believe that good communication between stylist and guest is essential, therefore you will receive a comprehensive consultation.

This will allow us to work with you to create your perfect style, and advise on home care to ensure manageable, healthy marvellous hair.

We are offering a special summer offer when you mention the Henley Standard upon booking your appointment. Call us now for more details on (01491) 873160. Or visit us online at www.marvelloushair.co.uk

You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram.