Come see our Aladdin’s cave!

OFTEN referred to as a miniature department store, for almost 14 years now we have been selling cards and gifts from Inspiration, writes Jeanne Hunter.

We also sell gift wrap, stationery and a variety of toys, but Inspiration is so much more than just a card shop.

We act as a box office for local plays and musical events, hold keys for the village hall and collect post and adverts for the local monthly circular.

As well as toys and gifts, on our first floor we also sell picture frames, children’s books and more recently handbags and clothing. We have an extensive range of fashion scarves, pashminas and some beautiful one-size-fits-all ladies’ tops and blouses.

There is also pottery painting, which we glaze and fire, half-term and school holiday craft clubs, and we offer craft and pottery parties on and off the premises.

Come and see our Aladdin’s cave! Find us at 1, The Arcade, High Street, Goring.