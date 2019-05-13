Radio contributor to discuss Buddist philosophy

SGI-UK’s Robert Harrap is a regular contributor to Radio 2’s Pause for Thought.

He will be in Henley at 2pm on Sunday (May 12) for an introduction to Nichiren Buddhism.

Robert began his practice of Nichiren Buddhism 31 years ago and since then has been studying Buddhist philosophy, putting it into action in his life. We asked him why people might want to come to this event.

He said: “I think the Buddhist perspective has something really valuable to offer people, whatever their personal religious position may be. It’s a hopeful philosophy which shows how to transform situations.”

Local people will be sharing how their Buddhist practice has enabled them to positively transform challenges in many areas of their lives, such as health, family, work, finances, and relationships.

There will be an opportunity to hear Buddhist chanting, which underpins the practice. As with any good Sunday afternoon event there will be cake, served with hot drinks and a chance to ask questions in an informal environment.

And if that’s not enough, SGI-UK’s national centre is based at Taplow Court — a mere 30 minutes from Henley, serving cream teas and offering garden tours on the first Sunday of every month from June to September.

For more information, visit www.sgi-uk.org