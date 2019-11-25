Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Solicitors combine expertise with attention to your needs

AT Caversham Solicitors we like to build long-lasting relationships with all of our clients.

Our aim is for you to enjoy using us as your solicitors and for you to receive the maximum benefit from our services.

We want you to feel that what you pay us is value for money, rather than a cost.

We offer face-to-face meetings, explanations in plain English, an empathetic and friendly team with traditional values and communication that suits you.

Over the years, we have seen steady growth because our structure enables us to combine our expertise with care and attention to your needs.

We take the time to understand your requirements, enabling us to do our very best to achieve those.

Whatever your issue, we have the experience to provide the solutions.

Find us at Caversham Chambers, 51a Church Street, Caversham, RG4 8AX, or call us on 0118 947 8638 or email info@
cavershamsolicitors. co.uk

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Head of Marketing And Commercial

Location Henley on Thames

Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...

 

Printroom Operative

Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33