Solicitors combine expertise with attention to your needs

Monday, 25 November 2019
25/11/2019
AT Caversham Solicitors we like to build long-lasting relationships with all of our clients.
Our aim is for you to enjoy using us as your solicitors and for you to receive the maximum benefit from our services.
We want you to feel that what you pay us is value for money, rather than a cost.
We offer face-to-face meetings, explanations in plain English, an empathetic and friendly team with traditional values and communication that suits you.
Over the years, we have seen steady growth because our structure enables us to combine our expertise with care and attention to your needs.
We take the time to understand your requirements, enabling us to do our very best to achieve those.
Whatever your issue, we have the experience to provide the solutions.
Find us at Caversham Chambers, 51a Church Street, Caversham, RG4 8AX, or call us on 0118 947 8638
cavershamsolicitors. co.uk
Looking for a job?
Head of Marketing And Commercial
Location Henley on Thames
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...
Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...