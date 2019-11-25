Monday, 25 November 2019

Join us on an olfactory journey

IF you’re looking for the most unique of Christmas gifts, look no further than HUMOS in Caversham.

The natural perfume blending experiences take you on an olfactory journey where you will sample more than 270 unique scents as part of their creation process.

You’ll then work together with one of their scent experts to craft your top note, heart note and base note before encapsulating your signature scent in a golden topped bottle to take home.

The experience lasts up to two hours and gift cards are available to purchase at www.humos.co.uk or at 5 Church Road, Caversham.

Keep It Local

