Join us on an olfactory journey

Home wares are ethically sourced
AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance. Our ethos is to source ... [more]
Monday, 25 November 2019
25/11/2019
IF you’re looking for the most unique of Christmas gifts, look no further than HUMOS in Caversham.
The natural perfume blending experiences take you on an olfactory journey where you will sample more than 270 unique scents as part of their creation process.
You’ll then work together with one of their scent experts to craft your top note, heart note and base note before encapsulating your signature scent in a golden topped bottle to take home.
The experience lasts up to two hours and gift cards are available to purchase at www.humos.co.uk or at 5 Church Road, Caversham.
Home wares are ethically sourced
AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance. Our ethos is to source ... [more]
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
Pottery painting on offer at festive event
FOR the second year, Art Jam Studio is taking part in Caversham’s late-night Christmas shopping ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Head of Marketing And Commercial
Location Henley on Thames
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...
Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...