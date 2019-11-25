Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pop-up’s focus on handmade

Pop-up’s focus on handmade

COME and see Artisans Handmade pop-up shop on Church Street, open until 8pm on Friday, December 6.

Come and join us for mince pies and have a look at all we have to offer.

We have more than 40 different local crafters and we have something for everyone.

Personalised items, jewellery, glass designs, ceramics, children clothing, wooden pens, chocolate, home fragrance, hair bows, framed artwork, pebble art and much more…

Most importantly it’s all handmade.

Have a happy handmade Christmas.

Elisa and Kellie

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Head of Marketing And Commercial

Location Henley on Thames

Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...

 

Printroom Operative

Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33