Serving breakfast from 8am to noon

Home wares are ethically sourced
AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance. Our ethos is to source
Monday, 25 November 2019
THE Baron Cadogan is offering a delicious new breakfast menu served from 8am to noon, Monday to Saturday.
Offering a choice of the traditional from the Baron’s famous full English breakfasts, or keep the guilt at bay with a choice of healthy options featuring poached eggs (free range), salmon and avocados.
Enjoy bottomless cups of tea and Lavazza coffee with free refills (all day every day) from as little as £1.30.
Book in for our superb Sunday roasts with a choice of roasts every week at £9.99 for two people.
For lunch and dinner there are daily offers Monday to Friday with a grill night, gourmet burgers, curry nights alongside vegetarian options, lighter bites and kids’ menus.
Festive Fayre menus are available from Wednesday, November 27, with two courses from £11.99 and three courses £13.99.
Christmas Day bookings are being taken with a mouth-watering menu starting at only £37.99 for two courses and three courses £39.99 with a kids’ menu also available.
To book, call us on 0118 947 3280 or visit our Facebook page.
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is
Pottery painting on offer at festive event
FOR the second year, Art Jam Studio is taking part in Caversham's late-night Christmas shopping
Head of Marketing And Commercial
Location Henley on Thames
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...
Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...