Monday, 25 November 2019

Serving breakfast from 8am to noon

THE Baron Cadogan is offering a delicious new breakfast menu served from 8am to noon, Monday to Saturday.

Offering a choice of the traditional from the Baron’s famous full English breakfasts, or keep the guilt at bay with a choice of healthy options featuring poached eggs (free range), salmon and avocados.

Enjoy bottomless cups of tea and Lavazza coffee with free refills (all day every day) from as little as £1.30.

Book in for our superb Sunday roasts with a choice of roasts every week at £9.99 for two people.

For lunch and dinner there are daily offers Monday to Friday with a grill night, gourmet burgers, curry nights alongside vegetarian options, lighter bites and kids’ menus.

Festive Fayre menus are available from Wednesday, November 27, with two courses from £11.99 and three courses £13.99.

Christmas Day bookings are being taken with a mouth-watering menu starting at only £37.99 for two courses and three courses £39.99 with a kids’ menu also available.

To book, call us on 0118 947 3280 or visit our Facebook page.

Looking for a job?

Head of Marketing And Commercial

Location Henley on Thames

Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...

 

Printroom Operative

Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work ...

 

