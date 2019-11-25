Pottery painting on offer at festive event

FOR the second year, Art Jam Studio is taking part in Caversham’s late-night Christmas shopping event on from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, December 6.

The studio will be offering a “lucky dip” system of 10 per cent to 20 per cent off all pottery painting undertaken during the evening.

The last sitting time to paint will be 7.30pm, to finish by 8pm.

In the back studio, a mini glass-fusing workshop will be running, offering a chance to design and make a small fused tree ornament for £12. There will also be many gift ideas to purchase made by local artists and crafters.

Courses and workshops run regularly in the studio and are many and varied — from painting and drawing to sewing, knitting, silver jewellery making, bookbinding, Gelli plate printing, glass-fusing, copper foiling, and ceramics.

And, for 2020, calligraphy and screen printing courses are planned.

Regular sessions at Art Jam include after-school clubs, Saturday morning art club, birthday parties and the ever popular adult painting and pinot evenings twice a month — one painting on canvas and the other painting on pottery.

Pottery painting is a drop-in session every day during opening hours and the choice of pottery to paint is vast and increasing all the time.

For Christmas there are four different sizes of baubles to choose from, numerous hanging ornaments, keepsake trees, snowmen, Father Christmases, reindeer, angels, shelf-sitting elves and many more.

Check our website for details of upcoming workshops, events and activities.

Art Jam Studio is open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information, call 0118 946 4417, email info@artjamstudio.co.uk or visit Art Jam Studio online at www.artjamstudio.co.uk