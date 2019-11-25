Family-run jewellers can make whatever you are looking for

Home wares are ethically sourced
AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance. Our ethos is to source ... [more]
Monday, 25 November 2019
25/11/2019
NASH & CO is a small, family-run business that has been serving Caversham for over 40 years.
We boast an extensive collection of fine jewellery including but not limited to...
• Rings: diamond solitaires, engagement rings, clusters, three-stones, five-stones and eternity. Gem-set rings of all types. Wedding bands and signet rings.
• Earrings: our wonderful assortment of diamond earrings is something we’re particularly proud of. We have single-stone studs in various sizes to fancy drops and diamonds accented with other gems. We have coloured gemstone studs, drops and gold hoops.
• Pendants: diamond single-stones and clusters, all sorts of precious gems including sapphire, ruby, emerald, opal, pearl and garnet.
• Chains, bangles, brooches, lockets, cufflinks and charms.
We are passionate diamond dealers and gemmologists and carry a stock that reflects us.
All pieces are hand-made or secondhand. Antique and contemporary. Gold, platinum and silver. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can make it.
Our services include:
• Quality repairs and restoration work.
• Purchasers of fine jewellery.
• Buyers of old gold, platinum and silver.
Find us on Bridge Street, Caversham.
For more information, call 0118 9472295 or visit www.nashandco.co.uk
Home wares are ethically sourced
AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance. Our ethos is to source ... [more]
KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is ... [more]
Pottery painting on offer at festive event
FOR the second year, Art Jam Studio is taking part in Caversham’s late-night Christmas shopping ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Head of Marketing And Commercial
Location Henley on Thames
Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...
Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...