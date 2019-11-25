Monday, 25 November 2019

Santa’s in reverse...

CAVERSHAM Emporium is your local one stop shop to the wonderful world of vintage, upcycled, retro and fair trade wares — plus gifts and cards. Due to the huge success last year, we will be hosting Reverse Santa as part of the Caversham late-night Christmas shopping event on Friday, December 6. Santa accepts gifts for children and families, all of which will be donated to the children’s ward at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and to the Reading Family Aid Toys and Teens Appeal 2019. Caversham Emporium is located at 32B Church Street, RG4 8AU. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates on Santa’s visit.

Keep It Local

