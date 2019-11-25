Monday, 25 November 2019

Celebrate in style at our pub-restaurant

WHETHER you’re looking to grab a quick pint after work, enjoy a delicious meal for two, or simply relax and unwind after a long, hard week, Jessica and her team welcome you to The Caversham Rose which provides the perfect space to relax, socialise, and dine in ultimate style.

Gather your loved ones and indulge in style with a delicious range of freshly prepared dishes from our selection of festive and special day menus.

Enjoy our weekday treats Monday,Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm with two courses £16.95pp and 3 courses £20.95pp. Our talented chefs have created a superb Christmas day menu, from classic turkey with all the trimmings and flavourful monkfish to stunning vegan dishes and showstopping desserts, there is something for everyone from £72.95 for five courses or upgrade to six courses for an extra £15, including a glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne on arrival and a cocktail of choice.

After a hectic big day, there’s no need to wrap up the festive season just yet. Enjoy four delicious courses and spend quality time with your loved ones this Boxing Day, all in the comfort of our beautiful pub.

We’ll keep the good times flowing on New Year’s Eve with delicious drinks and entertainment all night. So, all you must do is sit back and relax and raise a glass with your nearest and dearest.

Book now on 0118 947 4643 or visit www.the
cavershamrosereading.co.uk

