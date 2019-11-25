Monday, 25 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home wares are ethically sourced

Home wares are ethically sourced

AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance.

Our ethos is to source handmade furnishings and accessories fashioned from natural materials that come from sustainable sources such as rattan chairs and a unique lighting range, bamboo and macramé plant accessories, sea grass baskets and planters, furnishings made from reclaimed and salvaged wood.

Our range epitomises iconic interior design elements in natural rustic/industrial styles, beach chic and vintage Boho. Most of our products are ethically sourced in Bali, however, we also stock a range of home wares made by local designers that include beautifully scented 100 per cent natural candles, fragrance oils, cushions, and unique hand-crafted occasional furnishings, lamps, tables, mirrors, cookware, wall art.

Frangipani Home is actively involved in leading Caversham to become an accredited plastic-free community as part of a nationwide initiative by the marine conservation group Surfers Against Sewage to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in society.

For more information, call 07704 470336 or visit www.frangipanihome.co.uk

Frangipani Home is at 41A, St Martin’s Precinct, Church Stree, Caversham RG4 8BA.

Keep It Local

Looking for a job?

Head of Marketing And Commercial

Location Henley on Thames

Head of Marketing and Commercial £36,000 - £40,000pa full-time Are you a skilled and successful marketing professional ...

 

Printroom Operative

Printroom Operative Person required to work five hours per day between 9.30 a.m.—3 p.m. in ‘on-site’ print and ...

 

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Field or Telesales Person Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to work ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33