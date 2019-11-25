Home wares are ethically sourced

AT Frangipani Home, concern for the environment is of huge importance.

Our ethos is to source handmade furnishings and accessories fashioned from natural materials that come from sustainable sources such as rattan chairs and a unique lighting range, bamboo and macramé plant accessories, sea grass baskets and planters, furnishings made from reclaimed and salvaged wood.

Our range epitomises iconic interior design elements in natural rustic/industrial styles, beach chic and vintage Boho. Most of our products are ethically sourced in Bali, however, we also stock a range of home wares made by local designers that include beautifully scented 100 per cent natural candles, fragrance oils, cushions, and unique hand-crafted occasional furnishings, lamps, tables, mirrors, cookware, wall art.

Frangipani Home is actively involved in leading Caversham to become an accredited plastic-free community as part of a nationwide initiative by the marine conservation group Surfers Against Sewage to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in society.

For more information, call 07704 470336 or visit www.frangipanihome.co.uk

Frangipani Home is at 41A, St Martin’s Precinct, Church Stree, Caversham RG4 8BA.