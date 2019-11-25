Buildings you actually want

KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings is the oldest timber building company in the Reading area and is the only company to provide a complete package of services.

We make the building you actually want.

This includes design, clearing the site, preparing the base, treating the building and installation.

Although we have standard sizes, we can build to any size or configuration of doors and windows to suit your requirements.

Our buildings are built to last for many years using only top quality materials.

A wide range of colours is available and there is a range of roofing styles to choose from.

We spend time with each customer to establish exactly what is required and completion is usually about four weeks from agreement.

Each building is made to order. Standard sizes and configuration may be quicker.

As we are a “bespoke” company, please use our website as a guide. If you have ideas of your own or special features you would like to incorporate, we will do our best to incorporate them.

Windows are normally horticultural glass, which can be toughened, but double glazing can be incorporated. Windows are opening or fixed, with sizes to suit your needs.

We are very happy to arrange a site visit and we can then advise you of what can be done and provide a comprehensive estimate of costs and timescale.

For more information, call us on 0118 972 3380 or email sales@kidbys.co.uk or visit www.kidbys.co.uk