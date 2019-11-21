Craft bakery is staying true to original recipes

WARINGS Bakery is an award-winning family business started in 1932 by Lawrence Webster Waring.

We’re proud to continue upholding the traditional values and techniques of craft baking, providing local families and Reading’s communities with an unrivalled variety of baked goods — many made to original recipes handed down through four generations.

You’ll find our traditional bakery bursting at the seams with delicious treats and festive favourites as well as food to go and a coffee shop.

Why not join us in the evening for a warm mince pie and hot drink for just £3.50 or try our turkey carvery roast filled rolls with stuffing and cranberry sauce to set you up for your night of festive fun. We’ll also have samples of our Christmas range and if you need to charge your phone for those selfies with Father Christmas, we can help you there too. Look for the bakery situated opposite St Martin’s Precinct on the corner of Church Street and Hemdean Road to discover our Christmas range for yourself and save 10 per cent when you place your order. For more information, call 0118 946 4749 or visit www.waringsbakery.co.uk