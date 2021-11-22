Award-winning 18th century pub’s moving with the changing times

THE Catherine Wheel (TCW) is an award-winning 18th century alehouse located just two minutes’ walk from the Thames Path in the picturesque village of Goring.

Set in the heart of an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are plenty of fantastic walking and cycling opportunities on our doorstep.

People have been drinking here for more than 350 years and we like to keep that as a priority.

We are first and foremost a pub that serves a selection of real ales, premium lagers and excellent wines.

Our food is seasonal and Chef Juan serves authentic Spanish dishes, Asian specials and traditional pub classics. Our garden pizzas are also very popular and are now available all year round.

We are glad to be back to (almost) normal and will resume our busy events programme throughout the coming year, with a monthly quiz, live music nights, outside cinema nights and various sporting events, plus wine, whisky and rum tastings.

We have a TCW crib team and are always on the lookout for new players.

We also support many local events during the year, including our almost famous two-day music festival, Spinning the Wheel 4, on June 25 and 26, 2022.

Our opening times have changed slightly since the pandemic and we are currently closed on Monday. We are open on Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10pm, Friday and Saturday from noon to 11pm and Sunday from noon to 10pm.

Food is available from noon to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm, Wednesday to Saturday, and from noon to 3pm on Sunday.

Garden pizzas are available to eat in the pub, outside in the garden or to take away on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 8pm.

Landladies Katrena and Vanessa and their great team look forward to welcoming you to TCW.

For more information call us on (01491) 842379, visit us at www.tcwgoring.co.uk or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.