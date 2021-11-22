Property experts now offer virtual tours

GORING was Davis Tate’s founding office and 2021 marks our 30th year — and what a year it has been.

The covid pandemic has certainly presented us with challenges but it has also prompted us to grow and develop in many ways.

One of these improvements is the implementation of interactive 360-degree virtual tours on many of our properties and hosted virtual viewings.

These have been popular with sellers and buyers alike as they mean fewer physical viewings and less inconvenience, with only serious pre-qualified buyers booking viewings.

However despite these changes some things remain consistent at Davis Tate, including our more than 90-strong staff across our 12 branches, all of whom are local and trusted.

More than 50 per cent of our staff have been with us for five years or more. This is certainly true of the experienced Goring team, with sales director James Elliott (17 years), assistant manager Sallie Scott (10 years) and lettings and sales manager Clare Vernon (11 years). If you’re looking to move house and want to be guided through the process by a team that are local, qualified and on the cutting edge, you could be in no better hands than the team at Davis Tate Goring.