Women celebrate two years of children’s Lego parties

TWO women from Kidmore End have celebrated the second anniversary of their business.

Master Builders Club is run by Kate Winter and Clare Wright, who hold Lego-themed children’s events and workshops.

To mark the occasion, they held a celebration at Woodcote village hall with 40 children who played Lego games and completed challenges.

There were prizes and gifts to be won and each child took home a Lego cupcake.

Mrs Winter said: “It gave us a way to say thank-you to those who come along regularly.”

The business has taken on six casual staff to help with events as far as Dorchester and Grazeley.

The women are also doing more integrated curriculum work with primary schools, work in museums and running after school clubs.

Mrs Winter said: “We’re over the moon with how it has gone and we’re excited about what our third year will bring.”

Above, the children at the event and, left, staff Clare Wright, Nerys Havers, Amy Havers, Kate Winter.

For more information, visit www.masterbuildersclub.co.uk

