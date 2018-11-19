Remembrance Day tractor run stops at Hundred Tree Wood for silent tribute

TWENTY-five tractors took part in the 10th annual Remembrance Day from Kidmore End to Stonor.

The vehicles, which dated from the Fifties to the present day, set off from the New Inn pub carrying up to 80 people in trailers, some dressed in period costume. Many vehicles were decorated with poppies and flags,

They travelled about a mile to Hundred Tree Wood where a service was held at 11am, beginning with the firing of a ceremonial cannon.

After a two-minute silence, children planted small wooden poppy crosses in front of a larger metal cross inscribed with the words “Lest we forget”.

Following the service, the tractors travelled through Harpsden into Henley, where they were greeted with cheers and waves, and out again via Fair Mile before stopping at the Rainbow Inn in Middle Assendon.

From there they travelled to White Pond Farm in Stonor, owned by Simon and Lindy Stracey, where everyone enjoyed a roast beef lunch and entertainment provided by ukulele group Pure Fluke.

Organiser Paul Jenkins, a member of the Kidmore End branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I was very pleased with the turnout.

“Most people come every year and we get a few more each year. Because it was the centenary of the Armistice this year, I think everybody put that little bit extra in.

“We can’t let those men who fought in those horrible conditions be forgotten.”

The wood was planted in 2014 after the Adams family, of Vines Farm, Kidmore End, donated the land. One hundred trees were sold to people in the area by farm manager Roddy Young.

On Sunday, a commemorative bench made from a 144-year-old oak tree was unveiled and there was a large “100” made out of plastic poppies.

The bench was donated by Mackrory & Sons, of Nettlebed Sawmill, and carved and placed in the wood by residents and members of the Legion.