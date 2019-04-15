Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Playhouse to be replaced

A NEW playhouse is to be installed at the Kidmore End play area.

The old one was removed from Butlers Orchard after being damaged. 

Sue Biggs, who chairs the parish council, said: “There was a small hole in the floor. It was obvious there had been a little fire in there. There were a few cigarette ends. 

“I have a new playhouse in bits in my front garden, and we will be looking for a small working party to erect it before Easter. It is very nice.”

