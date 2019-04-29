Monday, 29 April 2019

Meet the Candidates: Dominic Papa

Domenic Papa (Con)

I HAVE been a Conservative supporter for my entire voting life and a South Oxfordshire resident for more than 10 years. I would call myself a compassionate Conservative, holding the values of community, freedom, justice and opportunity close to my heart.

I run two digital businesses as a software developer. I believe the careful integration of technology and data into our daily lives can make for a more sustainable, inclusive and successful future for all.

Having been selected to stand in this election, I have made a commitment to the residents of the ward to work closely with them, the parish councils and local organisations to ensure the ongoing success of the area, protecting the integrity of the surrounding area and supporting local residents in local initiatives.

As a Conservative-led district council, it has proved to be more than competent, even excelling, in keeping its proportion of council tax low while maintaining critical services and caring for our environment with an ever-improving level of recycling and composting.

It has an excellent record on health and wellbeing with a strong commitment to continue improving in all areas.

I am committed to ensuring the district council can achieve its goals and continue building on its successes to date.

