Meet the Candidates: Peter Dragonetti

Peter Dragonetti (Ind)

IT is very important that the district councillor actually lives in the ward. A councillor who lives in the ward will have knowledge of the area, should know local people and be familiar with the issues that are of concern.

As an independent councillor, who has lived in this ward for more than 30 years and who has been a parish councillor, I am the right person to represent the people of Kidmore End, Mapledurham, Whitchurch and Goring Heath.

National political parties are not relevant to district councillors, who should consider the interests of local people and not be obliged to follow narrow party interests.

The parishes that make up the ward all lie within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and should have special protection from adverse development. I would make sure that this national policy is followed.

The Oxfordshire Plan 2050 and the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway will result in a doubling of Oxfordshire’s population, with increases in traffic and unsustainable development, and I will oppose it.

In my parish, I have a strong track record of being active, including restoring our war memorial, helping to fight for the White Lion pub at Crays Pond, and challenging the toll increases on the Whitchurch bridge. I could do more still as a district councillor.