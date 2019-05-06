Pub to be protected

A PUB in Gallowstree Common could be listed as an asset of community value.

The Reformation, in Horsepond Road, has been closed since November and owners Brakspear are currently looking for new tenants.

But Kidmore End Parish Council wants to try and safeguard its future by listing the pub as an asset, which would give the community six months to buy it in the event that it is put up for sale.

The authority has now made an application to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Parish clerk Roger Penfold said: “The parish council would like to see it returned as a public house. There’s a good deal of support amongst residents for its retention.

“I have drank there, I have had meetings there and I have been to social events there. There used to be a biennial log splitting contest, raising money for charity, and that was a great community event.

“The tenants left and nobody has been able to tell me why.”