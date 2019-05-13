Pitch work

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
WEEDKILLER is to be applied to the football pitch at Gallowstree Common recreation ground.
Kidmore End Parish Council has agreed to give £1,100 towards the £3,500 cost of the work as the playing fields committee, which cares for the ground, was unable to find that much.
13 May 2019
More News:
Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
POLL: Have your say