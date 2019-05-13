Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pitch work

WEEDKILLER is to be applied to the football pitch at Gallowstree Common recreation ground. 

Kidmore End Parish Council has agreed to give £1,100 towards the £3,500 cost of the work as the playing fields committee, which cares for the ground, was unable to find that much.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33