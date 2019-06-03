Monday, 03 June 2019

Food and friendship

MORE than 100 people visited churches to share food and socialise. 

The second annual “safari supper” event took place at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End, Christ the King Church and St Michael’s Church hall in Sonning Common, Stoke Row Independent Church and All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

A raffle  raised more than £400 for the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common and Christian Community Action, a charity in Reading which donates furniture and essentials to people in need.

Father Michael Sharkey, parish priest at St Michael’s, said: “The supper was established last year and hopefully will be repeated next year as it has proved to be so popular with the participants and is a good way of bringing together different sectors of the community.”

