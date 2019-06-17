School full of smiles

PUPILS at Kidmore End Primary School are learning about good mental health.

Representatives of One-Eighty, an Oxfordshire charity which helps support young people psychologically, visited the school in Chalkhouse Green Road.

The charity has addressed 14,000 pupils across the county with its Make Me Smile project.

Year six pupils at Kidmore End primary will lead a session on mental health awareness with children in year three, encouraging them to think about what makes them happy and positive ways to address any worries they may have.

Headteacher Linda Hull said: “We have enjoyed working with One-Eighty and Make Me Smile came at a perfect moment for our year six class to discuss any apprehension they had about KS2 tests and, more importantly, their upcoming transition to secondary school.

“They are all very keen to spread the message about keeping mentally healthy and to gather suggestions for different ways to make every member of our school family smile.”