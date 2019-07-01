Tractor run between villages to mark summer solstice

A TRACTOR run to celebrate the summer solstice was held in Kidmore End.

Participants dressed in black tie and long dresses for the event, which began at the New Inn in Kidmore End at 6pm on Thursday last week.

Fourteen tractors, some pulling trailers full of people, took part.

They drove to the Perch & Pike in South Stoke and the King William IV pub in Hailey before returning to Kidmore End.

Volunteers collected donations en route for the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common, Bishopswood Special School, Sonning Common Health Centre, the Royal British Legion and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Michael Crump, of Beech Lane, Woodcote, drove a Fordson Major.

He said: “There’s nothing else like it. It’s just good fun. It’s great to drive through pretty areas and have the wind in your face. You can’t take everything in when you are in a car. When you’re in a tractor you have a full 360-degree view.”

Chrissy Matthews, of Woodlands Road, Sonning Common, said: “I suppose it’s slightly eccentric but it’s exhilarating. We had some beautiful views.”

Her husband Peter, who drove a little grey Fergie from 1947, said: “You are playing at being a farmer really.

“It’s just a great thing to do and a good laugh. We dress in dinner jackets because we can’t get to Stonehenge.”

Michael Hunt, of Peppard Road, Sonning Common, said: “It’s a laugh. You get different tractors and people of all ages.”

The solstice marks the day when the sun is at its highest position in the sky, creating the longest day.