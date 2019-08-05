REFURBISHMENT of the stage and main hall at ... [more]
Monday, 05 August 2019
A TEAM of pupils from Kidmore End Primary School won a county athletics tournament.
The year 6 children were competing in the final of the Oxfordshire School Games Quadkids, which was held at Horspath Athletics Ground in Oxford.
The competition comprised a sprint, 600m run, throwing the vortex and a standing long jump.
Nine other schools from across Oxfordshire also took part.
05 August 2019
