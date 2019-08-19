Chairwoman steps down

THE chairwoman of Kidmore End Parish Council is to step down in December after seven years.

Sue Biggs will continue to be a councillor and to chair the neighbourhood development plan steering group.

Councillor Biggs said it had been hard to balance her commitments to the parish with her work, which includes serving as a health visitor in Reading.

She said: “It’s very challenging — I hardly have time to go to bed.”

Meanwhile, the council is seeking new members. It currently has nine councillors, which is one short of the legal requirement.

The parish comprises Kidmore End, Gallowstree Common, Cane End, Tokers Green and Chalkhouse Green but none of the current members lives in Cane End or Gallowstree Common so they are not represented.

The council says: “The current situation is not sustainable if the council is to continue meeting its responsibilities.”

To volunteer, email parish clerk Roger Penfold at clerk@kepc.info