Social women

Monday, 19 August 2019
A NEW women’s social group is to meet at Kidmore End Primary School next month.
All women in the village are welcome to attend the event on Thursday, September 12, starting at 7.30pm.
Twenty attended the group’s first meeting in April.
It has been established for women to socialise, share information about what is going on in the village and to help tackle climate change.
If you would like to attend, email sonia-
matthews@hotmail.com
