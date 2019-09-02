Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival boost

ALMOST £700 has been raised by Kidmore End Primary School towards art, music and cooking lessons next term.

This was the proceeds of a mini festival called KIDfest at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road at the end of last term. 

Attractions included live music and entertainment. The school also sold paintings and refreshments.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33