Festival boost

Monday, 02 September 2019
ALMOST £700 has been raised by Kidmore End Primary School towards art, music and cooking lessons next term.
This was the proceeds of a mini festival called KIDfest at the school in Chalkhouse Green Road at the end of last term.
Attractions included live music and entertainment. The school also sold paintings and refreshments.
